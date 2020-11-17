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Class-Action Lawsuit against Pandemic Authorities
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999 views • November 17, 2020
Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer with over two decades of experience challenging large corporations for illegal and unethical practices. Now he has turned his attention to the brazen fraud committed by a relatively small international syndicate of criminals, posing as health professionals. In this video, he summarizes the facts that will become the core of a class-action suit against these people and the prestigious organizations they control. Reading from what sounds like the opening statement to the jury, Fuellmich brings together in one presentation virtually every major issue that lurks behind the controversies over testing, distancing, masking, and contact tracing. 2020 Oct 4 - Source: BNT HUB - https://brandnewtube.com/watch/misuse-of-pcr-tests-worst-crime-against-humanity-ever_jIEzyvxLUfKKocD.html
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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