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The Magic Happens, Barry Hammer Interviewed by Kellie Fitzgerald
Together We Are Better
Together We Are Better
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4 views • November 07, 2019
My guest this morning is Dr. Barry Hammer, a published author; whose books and articles discuss the process of awakening the source of true love, compassion, wisdom, peace, happiness, beauty, and creativity, and bringing it into our individual daily life, personal relationships, and society. For many years he studied the process of psychological development and spiritual transformation and how this can renew personal relationships, our individual lives and even society as a whole. You're not going to want to miss this show!

This interview also discusses the following books:

PRIMARY AUTHOR: DR. MAX HAMMER (WITH CONTRIBUTIONS FROM DR. BARRY J. HAMMER AND DR. ALAN C. BUTLER)
THE TITLES OF OUR NEW BOOKS ARE:

1) “DEEPENING YOUR PERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS: DEVELOPING EMOTIONAL INTIMACY AND GOOD COMMUNICATION” (ISBN: 978-1-61897-590-4)

2) “PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALING THROUGH CREATIVE SELF-UNDERSTANDING AND SELF-TRANSFORMATION.” (ISBN: 978-1-62857-075-5)

THESE BOOKS ARE AVAILABLE (IN SOFT COVER PRINT AND VARIOUS ELECTRONIC VERSIONS ) THROUGH AMAZON, BARNES AND NOBLE, AND THE AUTHOR/PUBLISHER WEBSITE, http://sbprabooks.com/MaxHammer

Here (posted immediately below) is a URL link to online articles by Barry Hammer (discussing the development of spiritual awareness, psychological or emotional wellness, loving/caring relationships, compassionate betterment of society, inner peace, happiness, true beauty, and creativity):

https://independent.academia.edu/BarryHammer

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Barry_Hammer?ev=hdr_xprf
Keywords
healthmagiclovehow tohealinginspirationperceptionholisticbeautycreativityempathyrealityself helprelationshipstransformationintuitioncommunicationauthenticitybreakthroughsintegrityinsightenchantmentarchetypessoul blueprintsublime
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy