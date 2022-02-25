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Dr. Evil Mentors
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34 views • February 25, 2022
Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, Top Advisor to Klaus Schwab:
"Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but OUR intelligent design... Science may enable life to break out into the inorganic realm."
Please watch and share this compilation of speeches from the mastermind behind the Great Reset’s transhumanism agenda.
You can see how Mr Evil Schwab is repeating this guy’s words like a parrot. This is the most terrifying ideology I have ever witnessed and I fear the Covid ‘vaccines’ are a step in this direction.
"Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but OUR intelligent design... Science may enable life to break out into the inorganic realm."
Please watch and share this compilation of speeches from the mastermind behind the Great Reset’s transhumanism agenda.
You can see how Mr Evil Schwab is repeating this guy’s words like a parrot. This is the most terrifying ideology I have ever witnessed and I fear the Covid ‘vaccines’ are a step in this direction.
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