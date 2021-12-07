THEIR TIME IS SHORT

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And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
https://www.pirbright.ac.uk/publications/replication-competent-foot-and-mouth-disease-virus-expressing-luciferase-reporter
Rothchild Patent - https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/#query=covid-19&;tab=patent
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200279585A1
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