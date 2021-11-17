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RITTENHOUSE VERDICT AWAITS: 2nd Amendment on Trial
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20 views • November 17, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpbg1y-rittenhouse-verdict-awaits-2nd-amendment-on-trial.html
As the highly anticipated verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial awaits, the courthouse in Kenosha is beginning to resemble what one may see in the slums of Mogadishu, as mercenary activists and malicious agitators gather in hopes of hearing "guilty", or "not guilty", so they can begin the second round of looting and rioting. Stew is joined by investigative journalist Edward Szall to discuss these scenes of chaos and demonic division.
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As the highly anticipated verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial awaits, the courthouse in Kenosha is beginning to resemble what one may see in the slums of Mogadishu, as mercenary activists and malicious agitators gather in hopes of hearing "guilty", or "not guilty", so they can begin the second round of looting and rioting. Stew is joined by investigative journalist Edward Szall to discuss these scenes of chaos and demonic division.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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