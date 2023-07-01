Satan is the man behind the curtain. If I were Satan I would try to eliminate many people.

If I were the Devil cf. with Paul Harvey's monologue in 1965.

If I were the prince of the power of the air, I would try to eliminate much of the world's population. I would take away peace from this world and bring suffering.

First, I would seal up the Bible just as Satan did, he first sealed up the Book of Job so no one could realize that he was a man... in that oldest God-breathed book. The Lord gave him power.. so he could convince Job that he was God. This caused Job to believe he knew God well enough to question Him. This hid the fact that the book of Job the oldest God-breathed book, is about how that humanity would have to patiently suffer under the rule of Satan with the preaching, bibles, and religions of men until the coming of Christ James 5:7-11. We can not imagine the evil of the Father of all liars in a world without Christianity for 1680 years. A world without the gospel of the kingdom from Christ where men are convinced by Satan that we can give to the world our righteous judgments, gospels, and religions that the ways of men are just as good as the ways of God! That is how Satan has ruled over the kingdoms of men during the two great falls away from the ways of God.













If I was Satan, after I died and was a demon, I would while pretending to be God in the temple 2 Thess. 2:4 convince Saul before his conversion to Paul, that I was God and that Elohim was singular in number, so as the antichrist I could Claim that Christ was not God in the flesh... Then convince Saul that Christ was a blasphemer so that he could persecute Christians in all good conscience.

But that is not enough, Satan pretends to be a fallen angel, a lizard person, or an alien on the far side of the moon in a flying saucer, or anything else He can do to distract humanity from the only Savior the world will ever have.

Because of free moral agency, the Lord stepped back and allowed Satan to rule over man, but now that the Sword of the Spirit is back, these are the last days or end times of Satan's reign. He has 43 years until the Bible is restored for the second coming of Christ.





The book of Revelation now unsealed is that the world is insane because Satan has been ruling over it for the last 1680 years! ...with the bibles, religions, and preaching of men. That is bitter for us to realize Rev. 11, But things are going to get worse in the three woes of Christian warfare.

