⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (15 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, today's MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 September 2023)

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close co-operation with aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks by AFU assault groups near Klescheevka and Mayorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 275 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, three U.S.-made M777 howitzers, as well as one Gvozdika howitzer.

Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit close to Avdeevka.

◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks by the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

A cluster of AFU manpower and hardware of the 80th Air Assault Brigade was neutralised near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

Over 145 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles were eliminated.

In counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, one UK-made FH-70 gun, three D-30 and one D-20 howitzers were destroyed.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, strikes by Army Aviation and artillery fire repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-20 gun were eliminated.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled an AFU attack close to Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Aviation and artillery inflicted losses on the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The total losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to over 175 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two D-30 howitzers, and one D-20 gun.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkova, Berestovoye, and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radiation station have been neutralised.

An ammunition depot of the AFU 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade has been obliterated close to Kislovka.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 75 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, and two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers were neutralised.

Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Antonovka.

▫️ In the past 24 hours, the Black Sea Fleet detected and destroyed two AFU unmanned semi-submersible vehicles in the south-western part of the Black Sea.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 137 areas during the day.

In addition, a communication station of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit close to Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One P-18 radar for detecting and tracking air targets was destroyed near Novolozovatovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

Russian air defence forces intercepted three HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

Moreover, 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles shot down close to Maloryazantsevo, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Novoandreevka Artyomovsk, Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Pologi, and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 467 airplanes and 249 helicopters, 6,800 unmanned aerial vehicles, 437 air defence missile systems, 11,865 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,150 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,394 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,019 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.