Dr. Carrie Madej talks about the Blue streetlights - June 23, 2022

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JohnWayne.
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 100 5 DOCS - June 23 2022
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A Special thanks should go to the (Farmer_Jones channel on Bit Chute) a
man with impressive intellect, abilities, discernment and foresight for
justice. His channel is https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
https://rumble.com/v19v0kj-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-100-5-docs-june-23-2022.html
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