Dr. Carrie Madej talks about the Blue streetlights - June 23, 2022

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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 100 5 DOCS - June 23 2022

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A Special thanks should go to the (Farmer_Jones channel on Bit Chute) a man with impressive intellect, abilities, discernment and foresight for justice. His channel is https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/



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