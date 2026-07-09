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Pina Colada Mocktail
Makes 2 servings.
Ingredients:
-1/2 cup Organic Freeze Dried Pineapple 1.5oz (43g)
-1/4 cup Organic Coconut Milk Powder 12oz (340g)
-2 teaspoon Collagen Peptides + MCT Oil Powder + Prebiotic Fiber - Unflavored 10 oz (283g)
-2 tablespoon Organic Coconut Water Powder 12oz (340g)
-1 frozen organic banana
-1 cup water
Instructions:
1. Blend until smooth, or until your desired consistency is achieved.
2. Garnish with a pineapple slice.