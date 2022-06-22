US Ban on Cotton From China’s Xinjiang Region Takes Effect

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https://gnews.org/post/p9zg3d4d
06/21/2022 France 24 News: US ban on the import of goods from China’s Xinjiang region has gone into effect. Under the rules, firms have to prove imports from the region are not produced using forced labour.