Create New Account
This is a ‘strategic blunder': Phil Flynn
channel image
NewsClips
3736 Subscribers
50 views
Published 16 hours ago

FOX Business contributor Phil Flynn discusses how the level of petroleum reserves are the lowest they’ve been since the 1980s on ‘The Bottom Line.’


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html







Keywords
current eventsgovernmentblunderpetroleum reserve

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket