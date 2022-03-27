NEWS REPORT 9 | FBI WHISTLEBLOWER DESCRIBES THE ISSUE: HISTORY OF SECRET TERROR IN USA

News report to present Geral Sosbee's paper "The Issue" which reveals that the "Master of Deceit" at the FBI from the '20s, J. Edgar Hoover, created and set in place very dark and sinister operations of secretive persecution, psychological warfare, COINTELPRO, and high-technology tools of secret assault which have extended now into the use of DEWs and Neurotechnology and social harassment being used against targets of political persecution and anyone at all the FBI chooses--based on their current vast roster of subjects of interest published in their manuals and bulletins, including people who stand up for the victimized and vulnerable, people who protest animal cruelty, people who protect women and children, people interested in the Constitution, people who protest the horrors of war, and so on--as well as whistleblowers like Geral who have revealed that the FBI is not an upright organization working for Justice but rather persecutes those like him whose integrity, principles, and moral values stand out.The FBI's methodologies of targeting people of integrity using falsified records, made-up stories of criminal actions or grounds for criminal investigation, lies about people's lives, history, and work, smear attacks and planted Intel operatives in their midst, have all been reported intensively at my website, including most recently in the article exposing Geral's current persecutions--and mine:FBI Whistleblower Geral Sosbee Pulls Back the Curtain on Criminal FBI-CIA-DHS-NSA Torture of American Whistleblowers, Select Journalists, and Thousands of Illegal FBI Targets of “Counter-Terrorism” and “Deterrence” with DEWS, Neurotech, Social Harassment: People of Integrity Must Rise/LINKS FOR MORE:Find The Issue here:Collapse of Constitutional Govt:Report 56: Interview with Geral Sosbee: Article with video links at my site:LINKS FOR MORE:Find The Issue here:CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell's article on Geral, Targeted for Terror_Ex-FBI Agent's Gruesome Ordeal here:Collapse of Constitutional Govt:All of Geral's interviews with me can be found at Odysee, as also Barbara Hartwell's interviews with me on Geral's reports.Report #56: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower Reports Massive Crime by FBIReport #59: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower, Podcast 2 -- Terrorism, Torture, CrimeReport # 75: Geral Sosbee, FBI Whistleblower/Podcast 3: Endless and Criminal FBI RetaliationReport # 106: Barbara Hartwell & Geral Sosbee: CIA FBI Cover Stories, Lies, & ProvocationsNewsbreak 12 with CIA Whistleblower Barbara Hartwell on COINTELPRO Reports from ex-FBI Geral Sosbee