YOUR NEW PRISON - IT'S FREE! - HARRY VOX

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Details of how the largely Jewish financial institutions are milking Americans of every nickel in sight.
The Vaccine Passport started out as yet another sneaky way that Israeli intelligence tech firms could control the world's populations. It appears that every authoritarian profiteer hustler is trying to get a piece of the fascist action. Florida governor says he'll ban them while the spineless (and brainless) Joe Biden says he'll let the tech giants do the dirty work. And this show wraps up with the NFT "art" scam. This show is a cranker!