© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nikola Mikovic: The US-China-Russia-Turkey Tango from the Balkans to the Caucasus
Follow
3
Share
Report
107 views • June 23, 2021
Geopolitical analyst Nikola Mikovic covers a broad swath of geopolitical competition between the US, China, Russia, and Turkey from the EU and Balkans to MENA and the Caucasus. We cover the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh War, recent elections in Armenia, Turkey's expanding influence, and how Ankara will continue to spar with Russia despite being frenemies. Nikola discusses great power politics in Syria and Libya as well as China's move into the Balkans. He gives his thoughts on the aftermath of the Biden-Putin Summit and why he thinks Russia has become a defeated country and a junior partner who continues having to make concessions and suffer humiliation on a daily basis. He also remarks on Donbass, Ukraine, and Belarus.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
US and Russia: new rules for a new Cold War https://globalcomment.com/us-and-russia-new-rules-for-a-new-cold-war
Pashinyan’s victory in the shadow of Armenia’s war defeat https://the-levant.com/pashinyans-victory-in-the-shadow-of-armenias-war-defeat
Why is NATO member Turkey eyeing partnership with Russia? https://asiatimes.com/2021/06/why-is-nato-member-turkey-eyeing-partnership-with-russia
Putin and Biden: Strategic stability or a new Cold War? https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-17/Putin-and-Biden-Strategic-stability-or-a-new-Cold-War--11ax6mpKtyM/index.html
Could Putin woo Turkey from Biden and NATO? https://www.juancole.com/2021/06/could-putin-turkey.html
China in the Balkans: More than Infrastructure Projects https://politicstoday.org/china-in-the-balkans-more-than-infrastructure-projects
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/nikola_mikovic
Muck Rack https://muckrack.com/nikola-mikovic/bio
KJ Reports https://www.youtube.com/c/KJVidsofficial
About Nikola Mikovic
Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist in Serbia, covering Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and political developments in the Balkans and is a contributor to: http://globalcomment.com/, https://intpolicydigest.org/, https://globalsecurityreview.com/, https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/, among others.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
US and Russia: new rules for a new Cold War https://globalcomment.com/us-and-russia-new-rules-for-a-new-cold-war
Pashinyan’s victory in the shadow of Armenia’s war defeat https://the-levant.com/pashinyans-victory-in-the-shadow-of-armenias-war-defeat
Why is NATO member Turkey eyeing partnership with Russia? https://asiatimes.com/2021/06/why-is-nato-member-turkey-eyeing-partnership-with-russia
Putin and Biden: Strategic stability or a new Cold War? https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-17/Putin-and-Biden-Strategic-stability-or-a-new-Cold-War--11ax6mpKtyM/index.html
Could Putin woo Turkey from Biden and NATO? https://www.juancole.com/2021/06/could-putin-turkey.html
China in the Balkans: More than Infrastructure Projects https://politicstoday.org/china-in-the-balkans-more-than-infrastructure-projects
Websites
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/nikola_mikovic
Muck Rack https://muckrack.com/nikola-mikovic/bio
KJ Reports https://www.youtube.com/c/KJVidsofficial
About Nikola Mikovic
Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist in Serbia, covering Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and political developments in the Balkans and is a contributor to: http://globalcomment.com/, https://intpolicydigest.org/, https://globalsecurityreview.com/, https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/, among others.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.