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Joe Rogan Apologizes for use of the N-Word
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10 views • February 06, 2022
here we go with a teachable moment... Joe Rogan apologizes for using the N-word. Joe Rogan has been hailed as a man for FREEDOM... the Constitution.. But he caved to stand up for his FREEDOM OF SPEECH.. for which he didn't use the N-word in a derogatory manner , it was used as point of reference because of the subject he was speaking on . It's his right to use whatever word, but he cucked to the liberal Mob and the attack on our 1st Amendment right.
They want to take away our 1st amendment, what way to change the public view on it by using Joe "Establishment Shill" Rogan for this teachable moment.
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They want to take away our 1st amendment, what way to change the public view on it by using Joe "Establishment Shill" Rogan for this teachable moment.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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