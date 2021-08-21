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The Taliban Wins While Joe Biden Spins | Free Thinkers Ep 015
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20 views • August 21, 2021
On this episode, Rusty Puttfark and MemeJoeGreen cover the inept, yet intentional disaster happening in Afghanistan led by the socially woke biden regime and deep state. Covering all angles from humanitarian and spiritual to tactical and political, this is free flowing show that is sure to keep your attention. All that and more on the Free Thinkers Podcast.
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
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