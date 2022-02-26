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Follow The Money: Exposing the Federal Reserve with Kirk MacKenzie
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31 views • February 26, 2022
Please join Kirk as he exposes the criminal cabal known as the Federal Reserve Bank, which is not federal and has no reserves
Kirk F. MacKenzie
[email protected]
DefendRuralAmerica.com
TheConstitutionalCounty.com
650-967-5679
Kirk F. MacKenzie
[email protected]
DefendRuralAmerica.com
TheConstitutionalCounty.com
650-967-5679
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