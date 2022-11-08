THE DEATH TSUNAMI IS HERE ! - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY

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She may be a little ahead of the curve on this one. The deaths do seem to
be increasing. However, the deaths will come in an ever increasing amount not a
drastic tsunami. They don't want to spook the heard. Maybe they want to talk
about amnesty because they know there will be a tsunami of deaths?