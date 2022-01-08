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Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - John the Baptist, the Mandaeans, and the Johannite Templars
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68 views • January 08, 2022
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Jfree906 "Lynn Picknett & Clive Prince with guest host Gretchen Cornwall" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_EIHxiYnyQ
Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince delve into the mysterious world of the Freemasons, the Cathars, the Knights Templar, and the occult to discover the truth behind an underground religion with roots in the first century that survives even today. The authors reveal an astonishing new view of the real motives and character of the founder of Christianity, as well as the roles of John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene.
To throw in some esoteric puzzle pieces: It is the BEST HIDDEN SECRET on earth. SPOILER ALERT: John the Baptist is the True Christ, Jesus was a Deceiver Messiah.
+ John the Baptist is the true Christos (he had a genuine connection to the Most High God).
+ Jesus was his disciple. But he became a traitor and changed and perverted the holy teachings. The Mandaeans call him a liar, a false prophet, a magician.
+ Jesus was a planetary incarnation (Venus morning star), sent by the Archons to mislead humanity.
+ Salome was a follower of Jesus and had John killed with Jesus' knowledge.
From a Gnostic Perspective
+ John was an angel incarnate.
+ The demons of Jesus tried to traumatize John by imprisonment and beheading in order to transfer the karma of Jesus (=the magician) to John (=true Christos).
According to the "Levitikon" by Bernard-Raymond Fabré-Palaprat
+ Jesus was an initiate into the mysteries of Osiris.
+ Mary Magdalene was a priestess of Isis.
+ They practised sex-magic.
There are two fractions of Templars: Isis-Templars and Christ-Templars:
+ Isis-Templars: worship Sophia/Anti-Logos/Black Sun.
+ Christ-Templars: obey John the Bapitst/Christ-Logos/Sun Absolute.
The worship of Mary Magdalene (Sophia, the "sacred feminine") is the worship of Isis. Virgin Mary is Isis in disguise. The worship of Jesus (the venusian incarnation) is indirectly the worship of the Black Sun (Venus - ruled by Lucifer, the light-bringer - is the gateway of the Black Sun into our solar system), the Jesuits have the Black Sun and Saturn (=planet of the demiurge) in their symbols. The Isis Templars are those who are in power, still serving the cabal. They practise a downward spirituality.
The Christ-Templars have through their knowledge and via John a direct connection to the Most High God. In this world they are only a small group, completely without influence.
Manly P. Hall (Knights Templar) - https://archive.org/details/179565711AdeptsGrailPdf/page/n27
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks Of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups about the Man Believed to be God
"Jesus the Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Jfree906 "Lynn Picknett & Clive Prince with guest host Gretchen Cornwall" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_EIHxiYnyQ
Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince delve into the mysterious world of the Freemasons, the Cathars, the Knights Templar, and the occult to discover the truth behind an underground religion with roots in the first century that survives even today. The authors reveal an astonishing new view of the real motives and character of the founder of Christianity, as well as the roles of John the Baptist and Mary Magdalene.
To throw in some esoteric puzzle pieces: It is the BEST HIDDEN SECRET on earth. SPOILER ALERT: John the Baptist is the True Christ, Jesus was a Deceiver Messiah.
+ John the Baptist is the true Christos (he had a genuine connection to the Most High God).
+ Jesus was his disciple. But he became a traitor and changed and perverted the holy teachings. The Mandaeans call him a liar, a false prophet, a magician.
+ Jesus was a planetary incarnation (Venus morning star), sent by the Archons to mislead humanity.
+ Salome was a follower of Jesus and had John killed with Jesus' knowledge.
From a Gnostic Perspective
+ John was an angel incarnate.
+ The demons of Jesus tried to traumatize John by imprisonment and beheading in order to transfer the karma of Jesus (=the magician) to John (=true Christos).
According to the "Levitikon" by Bernard-Raymond Fabré-Palaprat
+ Jesus was an initiate into the mysteries of Osiris.
+ Mary Magdalene was a priestess of Isis.
+ They practised sex-magic.
There are two fractions of Templars: Isis-Templars and Christ-Templars:
+ Isis-Templars: worship Sophia/Anti-Logos/Black Sun.
+ Christ-Templars: obey John the Bapitst/Christ-Logos/Sun Absolute.
The worship of Mary Magdalene (Sophia, the "sacred feminine") is the worship of Isis. Virgin Mary is Isis in disguise. The worship of Jesus (the venusian incarnation) is indirectly the worship of the Black Sun (Venus - ruled by Lucifer, the light-bringer - is the gateway of the Black Sun into our solar system), the Jesuits have the Black Sun and Saturn (=planet of the demiurge) in their symbols. The Isis Templars are those who are in power, still serving the cabal. They practise a downward spirituality.
The Christ-Templars have through their knowledge and via John a direct connection to the Most High God. In this world they are only a small group, completely without influence.
Manly P. Hall (Knights Templar) - https://archive.org/details/179565711AdeptsGrailPdf/page/n27
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Lynn Picknett, Clive Prince - The Masks Of Christ. Behind the Lies and Cover-ups about the Man Believed to be God
"Jesus the Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
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