Low on Ammunition, Ukraine Pleads With West for More Help

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https://gnews.org/post/p26k8794
06/11/2022 Ukraine is pleading with the West for more help as its forces run low on ammunition. Military analysts say the situation is becoming a war of attrition giving Russia the advantage. Estimates are that Putin’s forces have ten times more ammunition. Zelensky asks that the EU work faster to completely abandon Russian energy, as Russian oil and gas bankrolling its war machine.