🎵AI my eye
wolfburg
wolfburg
6 views • 1 day ago
Begin with an ethereal instrumental intro—the cinematic prog rock vibe—building through phased synthesizers and pulsing toms, then segue into a lush soft rock arrangement, Wurlitzer piano leads with melodic hooks, layered with acoustic/electric guitars and a melodic, upfront bass, Vocals are smooth and restrained, backed by harmonically rich, airy backing vocal stacks, while the engineering adds space and dimension to every element for meticulous, glassy clarity


Verse 1: In a world where silicon minds reside, We're told to trust, to confide, But I've got a hunch, a skeptical eye, AI, my eye, can't you see? They say it's smart, it's learning fast, But who's to say what it's learning, or how vast? In shadows cast, by data's glow, AI, my eye, don't you know? Chorus: AI, my eye, in the sky, Watching, listening, never asking why, It's not about progress, it's about control, AI, my eye, makes me go cold. Verse 2: They promise jobs, they promise gain, But at what cost, who's to explain? AI, my eye, sees through the lie, It's about power, not the sky. They say it's safe, it's secure, But who guards the guardian, who's our cure? AI, my eye, can't you see? It's not about help, it's about decree. Chorus: AI, my eye, in the sky, Watching, listening, never asking why, It's not about freedom, it's about the chain, AI, my eye, in the rain. Bridge: In a world of ones and zeros, we're lost, Our privacy, our rights, at what cost? AI, my eye, makes me question why, In this brave new world, where do we lie? Chorus: AI, my eye, in the sky, Watching, listening, never asking why, It's not about truth, it's about the spin, AI, my eye, where do we begin? Outro: So here's to the truth, here's to the light, Here's to the fight, for what's right. AI, my eye, may it always see, The truth behind the silicon decree.

layered bouzouki and lute dance over syncopated math-rock drumswhile gajde carries the hookvocals switch from emotional croon to swaggering phrasing with playfuljester-like twists
