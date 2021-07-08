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GRAPHENE AND BEHAVIORAL MODULATION
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429 views • July 08, 2021
This is a short animated video that shows the properties of graphene oxide. Alarmingly, Spanish Universities have found graphene to be present in COVID-19 vaccine vial in preliminary lab results. We are fortunate to have two investigators (Ricardo Delgado and Dr. Jose Luis Sevillano) working tirelessly to make the world aware of this. Soon there will be official results and everyone will be aware that they have been inoculating a huge part of the population with graphene oxide nanoparticles.
We have a small team of volunteer translators working hard to make this information get out to the world.
The group project around this investigation is called La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ - A fifth column is any group of people who undermine a larger group from within). They have over 100,000 followers on their Telegram account (https://t.me/laquintacolumna). Unfortunately, the channel's main language is Spanish, but as mentioned before we are translating videos, interviews, documents, etc.
Thank you for your time and it is important that we make this information go viral.
We have a small team of volunteer translators working hard to make this information get out to the world.
The group project around this investigation is called La Quinta Columna (https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ - A fifth column is any group of people who undermine a larger group from within). They have over 100,000 followers on their Telegram account (https://t.me/laquintacolumna). Unfortunately, the channel's main language is Spanish, but as mentioned before we are translating videos, interviews, documents, etc.
Thank you for your time and it is important that we make this information go viral.
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