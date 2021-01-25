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March MADNESS & CORONAVIRUS Chaos | [COVID-19 + 5G] ENGINEERED Economy & [V] STEGANOGRAPHY Playbook
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64 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 3/10/2020 to YouTube►
#2020YearZero #5GVirus #Chaga_Gangsta
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Resources:
Statista COVID-19 Death Toll map: https://www.statista.com/chart/20978/coronavirus-cases-us-map/
Kansas Jayhawks favored odds: https://www.actionnetwork.com/ncaab/2019-20-college-basketball-national-championship-title-odds-virginia-duke
March Madness 2020 Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_NCAA_Division_I_Men's_Basketball_Tournament
Jimmy V Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Valvano
Georgia Guidestones Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
CDC Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Disease_Control_and_Prevention
1996 Summer Olympics Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996_Summer_Olympics
The Walking Dead (TV Series) Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Walking_Dead_(TV_series)
Nared King WORLD OF SIGNS YouTube Videos: https://youtu.be/umWZ3CmNj8M | https://youtu.be/e4sWZNAteZA
India Today Sylvia Browne 2020 virus "Prediction": https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/this-book-predicted-2020-coronavirus-outbreak-12-years-ago-trending-now-1652433-2020-03-04
India Today Dean Koontz Wuhan virus "Prediction": https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/-novel-predicted-wuhan-virus-40-years-before-coronavirus-outbreak-internet-is-stumped-1647261-2020-02-17
Princess Cruises 5G installation release: https://www.satellitetoday.com/mobility/2020/02/03/princess-cruises-to-have-first-fleet-with-sess-o3b-mpower-network/
V-Band (5G Frequency Range) Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_band
Land of Uz Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Uz
Rudolf Steiner 8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Connection with 5G and Coronavirus Article: https://humansarefree.com/2020/02/connection-between-coronavirus-and-5g.html
Wall Street Pandemic Bonds Article: https://www.mintpressnews.com/wall-street-behind-delay-declaring-coronavirus-outbreak-pandemic-bonds/265264/
Giza Death Star Blogs referenced: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/03/weather-derivatives-and-pandemic-bonds/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29 | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/biowarfare-powder-and-signals/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/corona-5g-and-em-disease-templates/
Nikola Motors (company): https://nikolamotor.com/
Steve Wozniak Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevewoz
Clif High Twitter: https://twitter.com/clif_high
MGS FOXDIE Wiki Page: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE
Ken Wheeler 5G Dangers Video: https://youtu.be/Cec2Ylc5hpg
#2020YearZero #5GVirus #Chaga_Gangsta
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Primer Playlists:
Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Resources:
Statista COVID-19 Death Toll map: https://www.statista.com/chart/20978/coronavirus-cases-us-map/
Kansas Jayhawks favored odds: https://www.actionnetwork.com/ncaab/2019-20-college-basketball-national-championship-title-odds-virginia-duke
March Madness 2020 Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_NCAA_Division_I_Men's_Basketball_Tournament
Jimmy V Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Valvano
Georgia Guidestones Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones
CDC Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Disease_Control_and_Prevention
1996 Summer Olympics Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996_Summer_Olympics
The Walking Dead (TV Series) Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Walking_Dead_(TV_series)
Nared King WORLD OF SIGNS YouTube Videos: https://youtu.be/umWZ3CmNj8M | https://youtu.be/e4sWZNAteZA
India Today Sylvia Browne 2020 virus "Prediction": https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/this-book-predicted-2020-coronavirus-outbreak-12-years-ago-trending-now-1652433-2020-03-04
India Today Dean Koontz Wuhan virus "Prediction": https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/-novel-predicted-wuhan-virus-40-years-before-coronavirus-outbreak-internet-is-stumped-1647261-2020-02-17
Princess Cruises 5G installation release: https://www.satellitetoday.com/mobility/2020/02/03/princess-cruises-to-have-first-fleet-with-sess-o3b-mpower-network/
V-Band (5G Frequency Range) Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_band
Land of Uz Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Uz
Rudolf Steiner 8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html
Connection with 5G and Coronavirus Article: https://humansarefree.com/2020/02/connection-between-coronavirus-and-5g.html
Wall Street Pandemic Bonds Article: https://www.mintpressnews.com/wall-street-behind-delay-declaring-coronavirus-outbreak-pandemic-bonds/265264/
Giza Death Star Blogs referenced: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/03/weather-derivatives-and-pandemic-bonds/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29 | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/biowarfare-powder-and-signals/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/corona-5g-and-em-disease-templates/
Nikola Motors (company): https://nikolamotor.com/
Steve Wozniak Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevewoz
Clif High Twitter: https://twitter.com/clif_high
MGS FOXDIE Wiki Page: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE
Ken Wheeler 5G Dangers Video: https://youtu.be/Cec2Ylc5hpg
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