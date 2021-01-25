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March MADNESS & CORONAVIRUS Chaos | [COVID-19 + 5G] ENGINEERED Economy & [V] STEGANOGRAPHY Playbook
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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64 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 3/10/2020 to YouTube►

#2020YearZero #5GVirus #Chaga_Gangsta

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Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

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Primer Playlists:

Earth Grid [DC PARASITE] Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Resources:

Statista COVID-19 Death Toll map: https://www.statista.com/chart/20978/coronavirus-cases-us-map/

Kansas Jayhawks favored odds: https://www.actionnetwork.com/ncaab/2019-20-college-basketball-national-championship-title-odds-virginia-duke

March Madness 2020 Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_NCAA_Division_I_Men's_Basketball_Tournament

Jimmy V Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Valvano

Georgia Guidestones Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georgia_Guidestones

CDC Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Disease_Control_and_Prevention

1996 Summer Olympics Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996_Summer_Olympics

The Walking Dead (TV Series) Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Walking_Dead_(TV_series)

Nared King WORLD OF SIGNS YouTube Videos: https://youtu.be/umWZ3CmNj8M | https://youtu.be/e4sWZNAteZA

India Today Sylvia Browne 2020 virus "Prediction": https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/this-book-predicted-2020-coronavirus-outbreak-12-years-ago-trending-now-1652433-2020-03-04

India Today Dean Koontz Wuhan virus "Prediction": https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/-novel-predicted-wuhan-virus-40-years-before-coronavirus-outbreak-internet-is-stumped-1647261-2020-02-17

Princess Cruises 5G installation release: https://www.satellitetoday.com/mobility/2020/02/03/princess-cruises-to-have-first-fleet-with-sess-o3b-mpower-network/

V-Band (5G Frequency Range) Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V_band

Land of Uz Wiki Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Uz

Rudolf Steiner 8th Sphere Lecture: https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html

Connection with 5G and Coronavirus Article: https://humansarefree.com/2020/02/connection-between-coronavirus-and-5g.html

Wall Street Pandemic Bonds Article: https://www.mintpressnews.com/wall-street-behind-delay-declaring-coronavirus-outbreak-pandemic-bonds/265264/

Giza Death Star Blogs referenced: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/03/weather-derivatives-and-pandemic-bonds/?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+GizaDeathStar+%28Giza+Death+Star%29 | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/biowarfare-powder-and-signals/ | https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/02/corona-5g-and-em-disease-templates/

Nikola Motors (company): https://nikolamotor.com/

Steve Wozniak Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevewoz

Clif High Twitter: https://twitter.com/clif_high

MGS FOXDIE Wiki Page: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE

Ken Wheeler 5G Dangers Video: https://youtu.be/Cec2Ylc5hpg
Keywords
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