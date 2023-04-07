Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Benjamin Fulford says we need to arrest General Millie now. He is a big bushy eyebrowed Traitor - and of course he is woke. And nobody likes him. Especially me. Part A
188 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 17 hours ago |

Millie is a traitor of the highest kind.  He needs to be executed at Gitmo as soon as possible on live TV so we can all watch.  I would suggest on the day of execution and before they put the noose around his big neck, that they one by one pluck out his eyebrows so we can watch him squirm before they tighten the rope.  Bye Millie you big Traitor !  It will be nice to watch you swinging in the wind.  Don't forget to wear your red high heel shoes for the hanging ceremony.

Keywords
traitorgeneralmillie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket