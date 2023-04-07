Benjamin Fulford says we need to arrest General Millie now. He is a big bushy eyebrowed Traitor - and of course he is woke. And nobody likes him. Especially me. Part A

Millie is a traitor of the highest kind. He needs to be executed at Gitmo as soon as possible on live TV so we can all watch. I would suggest on the day of execution and before they put the noose around his big neck, that they one by one pluck out his eyebrows so we can watch him squirm before they tighten the rope. Bye Millie you big Traitor ! It will be nice to watch you swinging in the wind. Don't forget to wear your red high heel shoes for the hanging ceremony.

