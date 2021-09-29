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Australian Blueprint For Victory Against Globalist Lockdowns Laid Out; Alex Jones & Riccardo Bosi
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20 views • September 29, 2021
Retired SAS commander, Riccardo Bosi Calls For Australia To Stand With The People And Deny The Lockdowns!
The Alex Jones Show, Sep 27, 2021, gives an Australian response from a man who knows war, articulating what we are confronted with and what we need to do. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61514f0e3dc2d614a694c694
The Alex Jones Show, Sep 27, 2021, gives an Australian response from a man who knows war, articulating what we are confronted with and what we need to do. Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61514f0e3dc2d614a694c694
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