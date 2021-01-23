© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview: Sonny Thomas Show: White Males as Natural Warriors
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • January 23, 2021
This is an interview I did on the 15th January 2021 on The Sonny Thomas Show. We discuss many things, including the USA and the recent elections and the political things relating to it. We especially discuss the Portuguese in Angola and the massive racial conflict that happened there.
The Christian concept of turning the other cheek is very wrong.
You can Donate and support my work here: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
I will be very grateful for support.
The Christian concept of turning the other cheek is very wrong.
You can Donate and support my work here: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
I will be very grateful for support.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.