America Will Face Babylon’s Fate: Wealth, Corruption, and Final Collapse - Rick Pearson
Counter Culture Mom
416 followers
116 views • 1 day ago

The Lord promises judgment upon the Earth in the end times, but there is always a chance for reprieve and revival. Rick Pearson is the Founder and Host of Prophecy USA. He is also the author of America’s Josiah Moment - An Endtime Reprieve of Things to Come. He discusses the Trump administration’s attempts to return America to a Christian country and to bring the nation back into covenant with the Lord. Rick also touches on the “remnant” of Christians who will resist evil and the antichrist as the days ahead unfold. Rick believes that the U.S. is Babylon the Great, as referred to in the book of Revelation. He discusses the importance of the remnant and argues that America will represent the great and mighty city brought to destruction in Revelation after she enriches the earth and how believers must resist the rise of the antichrist.



TAKEAWAYS


Babylon will represent seven major nations on the Earth during the end times and is depicted by the seven rays on the Statue of Liberty


Babylon will be destroyed by fire in one hour as the bride escapes through the open door in the twinkling of an eye (Rev. 3:8-11)


Repent, return, and prepare for what lies ahead


Nations must decide if they will side with God or if they will side with the antichrist



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

America’s Josiah Moment book: https://bit.ly/4ph6RFe


🔗 CONNECT WITH RICK PEARSON

Website: https://www.prophecyusa.org/americas-josiah-moment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therickpearson/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therickpearson/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

Website: https://counterculturemom.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #rickpearson #endtimesprophecy #lastdays #Bibleprophecy #revelation #bible #Bible #God #Jesus #HolySpirit #revelation #bibleprophecy #bibleverse #biblestudy #God #pray #rapture #church #israel #jesussaves #tribulation #endtimesprophecynews #truth #peaceandsafety #twostatesolution #worldpeace #antichrist #feastoftrumpets #peacetreaty #peaceandsecurity

Keywords
corruptionprophecyrapturebabylonusarevelationantichristfinancetina griffincounter culture mom showrick pearsonamerica josiah moment
