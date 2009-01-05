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2009-01-05 The Empire of the City. The true World power?
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103 views • March 19, 2021
The real World superpower. The Corporation of London.
Do "The Crown" and banking families actually control the Empire of the City?
Empire of the City = City of London (Finance), Vatican (Religious) + Washington District of Columbia (Military) power centres of the Empire. These three cities do not have the same laws or constitutions of their host countries.
Thought provoking old snippet.
Do "The Crown" and banking families actually control the Empire of the City?
Empire of the City = City of London (Finance), Vatican (Religious) + Washington District of Columbia (Military) power centres of the Empire. These three cities do not have the same laws or constitutions of their host countries.
Thought provoking old snippet.
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