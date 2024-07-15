BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Secret Service stood down to allow Trump shooting! Is Thomas Matthew Crooks the real shooter?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
41 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 9 months ago
It is not plausible that Secret Service both negligently failed to clear rooftop and allowed shooter to climb roof in plain sight | Maxwell Yearick's social media gets scrubbed after Roger Stone reports him as the real shooter--the photos match | House subpoenas SS director to testify--was already investigating SS focus on DEI | GP reports SS diverted to Jill Biden event | new footage of Bohemian Grove ritual surfaces | Victor Orban exposes Soros plan to flood Europe with migrants | Obama and Clinton form "Committee to Unelect the President" | Alex Baldwin case dismissed | EU offered X secret censorship deal | Israel in collapse with 46k businesses closing, -20% GDP



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:b4c33b3cb19caa9b
Keywords
shootingsubpoenasthomas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy