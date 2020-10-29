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2025 THE GENOCIDE PROGRAM (Short Film)
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99 views • October 29, 2020
A short zero budget scripted film created in 2018 as an urgent warning for Humanity..
Best watched well before 2025..
Narrated over glitchy sepia animated style visuals.. Please share widely..
THE STORY: A military insider discloses shocking revelations to his close friend Jack. There is a global "elite" New World Order program in progression, to depopulate Earth via radiation and other heinous and horrific "stealth" methods and they MUST hatch a plan to stop it.. before it's too late..The emphasis being, it is a "RED ALERT SITUATION"..
Written & Directed by Nick Myer
Editing inc FX: Nick Myer
Voice/image performance: Nick Myer
Copyright Free Music provided : http://www.purple-planet.com
Best watched well before 2025..
Narrated over glitchy sepia animated style visuals.. Please share widely..
THE STORY: A military insider discloses shocking revelations to his close friend Jack. There is a global "elite" New World Order program in progression, to depopulate Earth via radiation and other heinous and horrific "stealth" methods and they MUST hatch a plan to stop it.. before it's too late..The emphasis being, it is a "RED ALERT SITUATION"..
Written & Directed by Nick Myer
Editing inc FX: Nick Myer
Voice/image performance: Nick Myer
Copyright Free Music provided : http://www.purple-planet.com
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