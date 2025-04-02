New Russian Tactics Of Devastating Strikes Changes Game

After a quite calm night on April 1st, Russia and Ukraine resumed massive strikes on each other’s rear regions.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in total, 93 Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed and intercepted in three Russian regions on the night of April 2nd. The massive attack resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure, but no strikes on any military facilities have been confirmed so far.

Most of them targeted the Kursk region, where the last Ukrainian forces are being repelled from the border areas. The region was attacked by 87 Ukrainian drones. As a result of the strikes, two apartment buildings in the center of Kursk city were damaged.

More civilian buildings were attacked in the southern Rostov region. The local city of Taganrog was attacked by three Ukrainian drones. One of them hovered in trees, another fell on garages, and the third hit an apartment building.

Fortunately, the night attack resulted in no civilian victims.

In the morning, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released new footage of drone strikes in Crimea. They were reportedly launched by the special unit called Prymary. The targets included two BK-16 airborne assault boats, one Raptor patrol boat and Thor air defense system. However, another Ukrainian media victory was well exaggerated. The local sources claimed that none of the targets suffered any significant damage, the drones slightly missed them and struck the areas nearby, which is also confirmed by the Ukrainian footage.

On the other hand, the Russian military continues highly concentrated devastating strikes on targets throughout Ukraine. The joint launch of dozens of Geranium UAVs increases the chance of overcoming Ukrainian air defense.

Last night, about 15 kamikaze drones struck the industrial zone in the city of Kharkiv. The workshops of the Promsvyaz industrial enterprise were heavily damaged. The post city of Odessa also came under another massive wave of strikes.

Amid the stalling negotiations mediated by Washington, as well as stabilization of the front line and the absence of large-scale operations, the Russian military got time to scale up the arsenal of weapons necessary for future tasks, to accumulate cruise missiles and Geran drones without operational haste. While Kiev remains extremely dependent on external supplies, the Russian military has its reserves replenished to assure the further high—density strikes. They are able to respond to any escalation and thwart Ukrainian attempts of large-scale offensives.

According to various estimations, Russia’s accumulation of drones and missiles may become the game changing factor and is already swinging the pendulum of war in its favor.

https://southfront.press/new-russian-tactics-of-devastating-strikes/