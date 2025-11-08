© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A newsagents in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow claims he is robbed most days, police do nothing, he claims to have lost about £15k in stock in the last year. It's a symptom of the end of days. Jesus said about the end times in Matthew 24 - And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. 13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.