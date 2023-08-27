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Stolen Genius, Sponged Concepts and Hijacked Minds w/ Hollywood Screenwriter Tom Althouse
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53 views • August 27, 2023



Sarah Westall 

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The real screenwriter of the Matrix Trilogy, Thomas Althouse, rejoins the program to dive deep into the meanings behind the Matrix Trilogy. We have a fascinating discussion about the true meanings of the Matrix; the red pill, liquid mirrors, the very real dangers of Neural Link first brought to the public via the Matrix films and so much more. If you want to learn more about Thomas Althouse and the facts behind the stolen screenplay, watch my past interviews at https://sarahwestall.com/?s=thomas+althouse

If you want to text Thomas Althouse to ask him questions or to provide informaiton, contact him at (267) 893-0847

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hollywoodcompassionsarah westallneural linkmatrix movietom althousestolen screenplay
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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