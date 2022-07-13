FIRE!!!! Jerone Davison: From NFL, To Pastor, To Congressional Candidate

If establishment republicans think for a second they have candidates as exciting as those arising the take BACK the party, they have another thing coming. Meet Jerone Davison: born in Picayune, Mississippi (1970), later moving to California then Arizona. Once settled in Arizona, he devoted his life to God at 17 and began playing football in High School. A former Arizona State University athlete and NFL player who played for the Oakland Raiders, he is also a Pastor and author who travels the country sharing inspiration, passion, and faith. His unifying speeches are full of truth, faith, and love of this country are memorable and moving.





Jerone is Republican Congressional Candidate for Arizona District 4, and stands firm on upholding America’s freedoms such as the 1st, by introducing the Internet Bill of Rights, and 2nd amendment which is demonstrated in his newest campaign ad that dropped this past Wednesday. Jerone is shaking things up, unafraid to make BOLD statements and speak the truth. You don’t want to miss this POWER PACKED interview ahead! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/jerone-davison-from-nfl-to-pastor-to-congressional-candidate/

Donate to Jerone’s campaign: jeroneforcongress.com/donate/

Visit his website: Jeroneforcongress.com

Follow him on Youtube: Jerone Davison For Congress





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