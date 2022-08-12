Biden is TWISTING job statistics to HIDE our recession

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Glenn Beck
Aug 11, 2022 President Biden loves to tell Americans about the ‘amazing’ job growth our economy has seen under his administration — like how in June, apparently, nearly 400 thousand new jobs were created. But that’s a blatant manipulation of the truth. In this clip, Glenn explains exactly how the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks employment and how the Biden Administration is ignoring a REALLY important statistic so they can continue to deny our current recession. In fact, many of the ‘created’ jobs actually reflect Americans working more than one job just to make ends meet..,the Biden Administration just hopes you’re too lazy and stupid to discover the truth.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4jxvMa34kw