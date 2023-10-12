Are Times Changing?!

Are we navigating towards a new age of American politics. Delve into noteworthy developments, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent bid for the presidency, and examine if times are truly changing in the world of politics."
For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.