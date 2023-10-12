Create New Account
Are Times Changing?!
channel image
40k Foot View with JMC
2 Subscribers
104 views
Published 17 hours ago

Are we navigating towards a new age of American politics. Delve into noteworthy developments, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent bid for the presidency, and examine if times are truly changing in the world of politics."


For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
trumpbidenrfk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket