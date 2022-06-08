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Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Lays Down The Law On What Will Happen If You Think About Shooting Up A School In His County
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84 views • June 08, 2022
"We will shoot you graveyard dead if you mess with our children"
#SchoolShootings
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
#SchoolShootings
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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