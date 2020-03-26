Cancer-Fighting Recipe: Broccoli Sprouts Dip with Hemp Seed Oil

Broccoli sprouts top the list for anti-cancer superfoods. They contain 50 times the cancer-fighting nutrition of mature cruciferous vegetables and are loaded with enzymes for digestion, metabolism, and detoxification.



Combined with hemp seed oil, turmeric, garlic, onion, and pumpkin seeds, this broccoli sprouts recipe is a nutrient-dense, cancer annihilating, inflammation decreasing treat for those battling cancer or actively working to prevent it.



The added black pepper and sea salt increase the rate of nutrient absorption and enzyme activity, so the body can get busy detoxifying and rebuilding damaged tissue while restoring the immune system.



As much as possible, all the ingredients should be from organic sources for optimal results.



Check out the full article here: bit.ly/broccoli-sprouts-dip-recipe.



Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.

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About The Truth About Cancer

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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.



It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.

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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger

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Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.



After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.



Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.



On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.



Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: bit.ly/Global-Health-News.



Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.