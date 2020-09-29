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Medical doctors and lawyers allied against global malfeasance
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45 views • September 29, 2020
Sven Hulleman with Heiko Schöning, September 27, 2020
More and more medical professionals worldwide are questioning the worldwide countermeasures against the coronavirus. Several initiatives and collaborations are popping up and by bundling forces across borders people are hoping to break the one sided narrative that is being spread by officials.
One of the doctors fighting for this cause is Heiko Schöning (Germany) of Ärzte für Aufklärung (Doctors for truth). He was one of the speakers at the recently held conference in the Netherlands and is battling the fallacious reporting and disproportional measures under which people are suffering. Sven spoke with him about what they have been working on for the past weeks to provide a broader public with an update on what is going on outside the mainstream media.
Links:
https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de
https://acu2020.org/
https://www.medicalemergencydeliberation.com/
Een oorlog reeds verloren
https://eenoorlogreedsverloren.nl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/EenOorlogReedsVerloren/
More and more medical professionals worldwide are questioning the worldwide countermeasures against the coronavirus. Several initiatives and collaborations are popping up and by bundling forces across borders people are hoping to break the one sided narrative that is being spread by officials.
One of the doctors fighting for this cause is Heiko Schöning (Germany) of Ärzte für Aufklärung (Doctors for truth). He was one of the speakers at the recently held conference in the Netherlands and is battling the fallacious reporting and disproportional measures under which people are suffering. Sven spoke with him about what they have been working on for the past weeks to provide a broader public with an update on what is going on outside the mainstream media.
Links:
https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de
https://acu2020.org/
https://www.medicalemergencydeliberation.com/
Een oorlog reeds verloren
https://eenoorlogreedsverloren.nl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/EenOorlogReedsVerloren/
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