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The Shadow (1994) Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0040
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8 views • November 04, 2020
Today, we are taking a look at THE ORIGINAL CAPED CRUSADER, The Shadow. I know that this movie was made because of the success of Tim Burton’s Batman. What Tim Burton’s Batman did was create the Renaissance of The Pulp Hero. So, why not bring one of, if not the most iconic Pulp Hero back to the big screen? The last time we ever saw The Shadow on the big screen was back in 1958 with the release of Invisible Avenger and then in 1962 with the rerelease retitled, Bourbon Street Shadows. So, with Alec Baldwin headlining this movie as Lamont Cranston, how does this movie stack up against Batman 89’? Was this movie like the other movies inspired by Tim Burton’s Batman in the sense that it only got its recognition after releasing to Home Video years later? Is this movie even worth watching today?
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Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
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Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MetrObelisk/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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