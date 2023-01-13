https://gettr.com/post/p24v2k594b2

1/11/2023 Miles Guo: All those cases and illegitimate investigations against Miles Guo and all fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement were based on fraudulent information and evidence; Chinese Communist Party has weaponized the U.S. judicial system; if the U.S. does not get to the bottom of these and expose the truth, no one in the U.S. will be safe

#WeaponizationOfJudicialSystem #FraudulentCase #FraudulentEvidence #WeijianShan #PaulHastings #SDNYCourt #SDNYAttorneyOffice





1/11/2023 文贵直播：所有对付文贵和爆料革命战友的缠诉和违法调查，全部是造假、引用假证据，中共已将美国司法武器化，如果美国查不清这些事情，在美国没有一个人是安全的

#司法武器化 #假案 #假证据 #单伟健 #普衡 #南区法院 #南区检察院



