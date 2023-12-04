Heavy and Intensive Israeli Strikes are Targeting several areas in the South of Gaza Strip - All Internet and Communications Lost

A series of heavy and intensive Israeli air strikes are targeting several areas in the south of Gaza Strip. All internet and communications have been lost in the south of the strip. 4.12.23
