BREAKING: New Zealand Government report admits you may fall ill or die after Pfizer mRNA injection

A new report from New Zealand’s drug safety authority, Medsafe, states that “by chance” some people will get a new illness or die shortly after receiving a Pfizer Covid injection. But according to Medsafe, it’s nothing to worry about.
Contrary to what Medsafe says, there are many reasons to be concerned. Currently, all-cause deaths are 15% above what is usually seen in New Zealand. And a time series analysis of New Zealand (“NZ”) data supports a relationship between mRNA vaccination and death. https://expose-news.com/2022/12/21/new-zealand-government-report-admits/
https://hatchardreport.com/
THERE WAS NO EXCESS MORTALITY FROM COVID-19 BEFORE THE VACCINE, SAYS REINER FUELLMICH https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/there-was-no-excess-mortality-from-63a41f07bf72b87fafd1ef83
HIGH RATES OF VACCINATED SENIORS IN KIWI HOSPITALS! https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/high-rates-of-vaccinated-seniors-in-63a3ebd4a91944b553369249
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.