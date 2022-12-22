Create New Account
BREAKING: New Zealand Government report admits you may fall ill or die after Pfizer mRNA injection
A new report from New Zealand’s drug safety authority, Medsafe, states that “by chance” some people will get a new illness or die shortly after receiving a Pfizer Covid injection. But according to Medsafe, it’s nothing to worry about.

Contrary to what Medsafe says, there are many reasons to be concerned. Currently, all-cause deaths are 15% above what is usually seen in New Zealand. And a time series analysis of New Zealand (“NZ”) data supports a relationship between mRNA vaccination and death. https://expose-news.com/2022/12/21/new-zealand-government-report-admits/

