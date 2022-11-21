G20 Post-Effects Brewing: Multiple Initiatives To Speed Up Decoupling With The CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/529795

Summary：In his November 19 Gettr Live broadcast, Miles Guo warned that the post-G20 effect is emerging and that Western countries and their allies will launch a series of sanctions against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to fully attack the Xi regime in the areas of technology, supply chain, finance, virus traceability and vaccine disaster. More than a billion ordinary people in Communist China have become victims.



