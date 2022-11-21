G20 Post-Effects Brewing: Multiple Initiatives To Speed Up Decoupling With The CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/529795
Summary：In his November 19 Gettr Live broadcast, Miles Guo warned that the post-G20 effect is emerging and that Western countries and their allies will launch a series of sanctions against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to fully attack the Xi regime in the areas of technology, supply chain, finance, virus traceability and vaccine disaster. More than a billion ordinary people in Communist China have become victims.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.