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PART~2-EXPOSING THE FICTIONAL ENTITY OF CANADA - The Real PAT KING - Live Stream
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375 views • October 05, 2021
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THE REAL PAT KING
Patrick King is an Investigative Journalist, Media Personality and host 'Canadian Patriots' on Real Deal Media. King's "Canadian Centric" flare reaches a Global audience that transcends his Patriotic Objectives of 'Freedom and Liberty' for all.
WITH POSTMASTER : GORDON-MICHAEL: SCHILLER.
www.lastflagStanding.com
THE REAL PAT KING
Patrick King is an Investigative Journalist, Media Personality and host 'Canadian Patriots' on Real Deal Media. King's "Canadian Centric" flare reaches a Global audience that transcends his Patriotic Objectives of 'Freedom and Liberty' for all.
WITH POSTMASTER : GORDON-MICHAEL: SCHILLER.
www.lastflagStanding.com
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