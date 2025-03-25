© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Families Evacuating Again Current Situation
ادهم واخوانه
@adham_akhwanih
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mY7P6YmMEs&t
طلعنا من مكانا خطير | وين بدنا نروح | نزوح جديد
We came from a dangerous place / we started to go / a new exodus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mp988079Q6k&t
We came from northern Gaza | we came back to my aunt's House