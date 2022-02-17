This Just Works!

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200 views • February 17, 2022
Have allergies? Try this blueberry oat bar. It's gluten free, dairy free and nut free, which makes it perfect to take to school. This bar is also a no-bake recipe, which means you don't even need to turn on the oven to make these bars. You should be able to make this bar in 15 to 20 minutes. It's very easy! Enjoy!
Get the recipe using this link :
► https://berkeleychefs.com/blueberry-oat-bar
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
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Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#granolabar #granolabars #healthybars #berkeleychefs
Get the recipe using this link :
► https://berkeleychefs.com/blueberry-oat-bar
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#granolabar #granolabars #healthybars #berkeleychefs
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