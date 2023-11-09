Using Networking To Live Cheap

Networking to live cheap. Actually networking is a must and having a net work of people you can call on when you want something done cheaply is an asset. I have surrounded myself with retired mechanics and retired builders and retired whatever's that I can call on to do something and they are cheap. They are not expensive and you don't have to pay trade rates and it's all cash or barter. The biggest problem is actually getting a network together and that takes a bit of effort and I asked everybody and anybody when I was after somebody. I asked lots of people if they know someone and in the end I found someone. Sometimes it took a while and sometimes I had to go through three or four different so called workers to find the right one. And now I'm quite happy I can trade cigarettes, tobacco, work for work and then some, a good way to go when you're living cheap.

How To Live Cheap In An UnCheap World: Money Saving Tips And Ways To Save Money On Grocery Shopping, Car Repairs And How To Make Money Online Doing Freelance ... (Live FREE In An UNFREE World Book 1)







