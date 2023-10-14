Create New Account
Footage of the 50 IDF Soldiers Boarding the Helicopter that was Confirmed Shot Down by Hamas - Image is the After on Oct 7th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage of the IDF soldiers boarding the helicopter that was reported to be shot down 

The incident occured on Saturday, October 7th

➡️Hamas version: The helicopter was shot down, killing around 50 IDF soldiers

Thumbnail image used for the video, is the destroyed IDF CH-53D helicopter that was destroyed exactly a week ago.

According to some reports all 50 IDF soldiers were killed.

According to some Israeli sources they managed to survive.

