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Full Show: Democrats Call For The Cancellation Of Presidential Debates Between Trump And Biden
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32 views • August 28, 2020
The claimed ‘right wing conspiracy theory’ that the Democrats will attempt to cancel the Presidential Debates or keep Biden from participating becomes a Democrat reality as Nancy Pelosi and others now call for Biden to refuse to debate President Trump. More information is coming out on the Kenosha shooting and victims, as it turns out every individual allegedly shot by Rittenhouse was a criminal, one with charges of abuse against children. However, new theories emerge on if Rittenhouse even shot the guy in the head, and one violent criminal admits he had intent to kill Rittenhouse that night. Ali Alexander joins in studio to discuss what police reform would actually look like if the terrorists got what they wanted. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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